

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A male victim in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

The incident took place in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the shooting took place during a home invasion.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police located one male victim suffering from serious injuries that they say are not life threatening. Also, police said the victim was assaulted after being shot inside the home.

Police said they currently have no information on a suspect in this case.