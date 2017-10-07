

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man who was shot dead outside an Etobicoke apartment building on Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 29-year-old Toronto resident.

Abdulkadir Bihi was found in a vehicle outside a building near Islington Avenue and Dixon Road at around 2:45 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police confirmed that Bihi died as a result of a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police have previously said that they believe the shooting was targeted.

In the release issued on Saturday, police said that they want to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Bihi is the city's 47th homicide victim of 2017.