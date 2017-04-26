Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:54PM EDT
A male has serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s west end.
It happened near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have not release any information about an arrest or potential suspects.
More to come…
