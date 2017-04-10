

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A man was rushed to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Oshawa Harbour on Monday evening.

It happened aboard a ship that was docked in Oshawa Harbour at 7 p.m., Durham police say.

Police have not released details about what happened.

Ornge Air Ambulance airlifted the victim to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.