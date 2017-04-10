Man seriously injured in shipping accident at Oshawa Harbour
A man suffered serious injuries in an industrial accident at Oshawa Harbour on Monday. (Colin Williamson)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 8:05PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 9:51PM EDT
A man was rushed to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Oshawa Harbour on Monday evening.
It happened aboard a ship that was docked in Oshawa Harbour at 7 p.m., Durham police say.
Police have not released details about what happened.
Ornge Air Ambulance airlifted the victim to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.
The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.