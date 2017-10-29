Man seriously injured in crash on residential street in Brampton
Firefighters work to free a person from a vehicle following a collision near Harold Street and Stanley Court in Brampton Sunday October 29, 2017. (@BramptonFireES /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 8:53PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2017 9:22PM EDT
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash near Harold Street and Stanley Court at around 7:50 p.m.
Images from the scene showed a Corvette with extensive damage resting atop a small Toyota Yaris in the driveway of a house.
Brampton Fire said one person had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.
A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the collision, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.
Area roads were closed for a time but have since reopened.