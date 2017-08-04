Man seriously injured in Brampton incident: police
Sandie Benitah , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 11:24AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2017 1:31PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries in Brampton Friday morning.
At first, authorities said the victim had been shot but then later said it appeared he suffered from a laceration.
Police released few details about the incident but confirmed the incident happened in a home on Pluto Drive.
No information has been given about possible suspects wanted in the case.