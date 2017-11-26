Man seriously injured after car collides with bicycle in Etobicoke
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:17AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:29AM EST
One man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a car and a bicycle collided in Etobicoke late Saturday night.
It happened near Dundas Street West and The East Mall shortly before midnight.
A man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.
Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the crash.