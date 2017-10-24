

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital after he was seriously injured in a chemical spill at a Scarborough industrial park this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Chemical Court and Coronation Drive shortly after 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, paramedics say they found a man in his 20s suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics say they were told that the victim may have been sprayed by acid.

Police say he was “doused with water” before being taken to hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police remain on scene investigating.