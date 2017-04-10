

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in Barrie are investigating a suspected home invasion and shooting that sent one man to hospital this morning.

The incident unfolded at a home on Gunn Street, near Wellington Street East, shortly after 11 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 Monday, Const. Sarah Bamford said a man in his 60s was shot in a home invasion and two suspects are still at large.

“Right now it is a very active investigation,” Bamford said.

Bamford said the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

“As for as any further specifics, we are still waiting to hear from investigators on scene,” she said.

Police have not yet released suspect descriptions.

“We have officers in the area that are actively canvassing,” Bamford added.

Police were unable to say if anyone else was inside the home when the incident occurred.

“We are just asking anyone that may have been in the area at the time, if they have any information to call Barrie police directly or they can call Crime Stoppers,” Bamford said.