A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a fire at a highrise apartment building in Flemingdon Park on Friday.

According to officials, the fire started inside the cabinetry in a kitchen on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto Fire said there was a lot of smoke inside the building.

The fire was quickly put out, but smoke managed to enter the hallways and other floors.

Toronto Fire said one person was found in the stairwell where oxygen was administrated to them by firefighters. The patient was then transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Paramedics said he is in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said roads are currently closed on Deauville Lane between St. Denis and Grenoble drives.