

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Region police say no charges will be laid against a man who raised alarm bells on Monday morning when he was seen speaking to children outside an elementary school in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police were called by members of the public who reported seeing an older man standing near a fence talking to kids on the other side.

The citizens took photos of the man, described as 60 to 70 years of age.

Police say he had given the children gum and had left the scene by the time officers arrived. A photo of the man was distributed and police say information called in by citizens led to his identification.

Detectives went to his residence and "spoke to him at length" before deciding criminal charges were "not appropriate."

Police add that while no criminal act was alleged, they needed to speak to the man to determine his intentions.