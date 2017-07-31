

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man partying at a downtown Toronto pool bar over the weekend says he was punched multiple times by a bouncer during a brawl.

Josh Gomes told CTV News Toronto that he was at Cabana Pool Bar on Polson Street Sunday when his friends got into some sort of altercation with another group seated nearby.

Gomes said he decided to intervene when he saw a bouncer put one of his friends in a headlock.

In an attempt to get the bouncer’s attention, Gomes admits to throwing a cup of water at him.

A video of the dispute shows the security guard, whose shirt is now wet, punch Gomes in his head.

Gomes and the security guard stop to stare at each other before the bouncer lunges at him, launching a flurry of punches.

The woman who recorded the ordeal but wished to remain anonymous told CTV News Toronto that Gomes “didn’t have anything to do with” the clash that precipitated the exchange with bouncers.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the entertainment company responsible for Cabana Pool Bar, INK Entertainment, but has yet to hear back.

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that they had not been notified of the fight as of Sunday evening.

Gomes said he plans on reporting it to them sometime today.