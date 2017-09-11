

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Ellesmere and Scarborough Golf Club roads.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the collision.