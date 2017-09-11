Man rushed to trauma centre after single-vehicle crash in Scarborough
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 5:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 5:24AM EDT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough early Monday morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Ellesmere and Scarborough Golf Club roads.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported from the scene to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances around the collision.