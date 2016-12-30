Featured
Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Scarborough
One man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 5:35AM EST
A man is in hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Birchmount Road, south of Eglinton Avenue.
Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim, believed to be 22 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident.
He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators were on the scene Thursday night and police say they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
It is unclear if the stabbing occurred inside a residence or outside on the street.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.
