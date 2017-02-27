Featured
Man rushed to hospital following East York single-vehicle crash
File photo of an ambulance.
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 7:37AM EST
A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a pole in East York this morning.
It happened near Donlands Avenue and Plains Road, in the area of O’Connor Drive.
Paramedics say the male victim needed to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
It is not clear what caused the crash.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Donlands Avenue are closed as police investigate the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man rushed to hospital following East York single-vehicle crash
- Woman dead after being hit by bus at Bay and Front: police
- Covering 'essential' drugs could fill health gaps, save billions: researchers
- Canadian model spreads message of self-love after second ovarian cancer diagnosis
- Police ID victim of fatal Thornecliffe Park shooting