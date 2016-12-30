

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Birchmount Road, south of Eglinton Avenue.

Police say reports indicated that two males were fighting in front of an apartment building and a short time later, officers were called to the same area for a stabbing.

Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim, believed to be 22 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Speaking to CP24 Friday morning, police said the man was stabbed in the lower back and abdomen. His condition has since improved to non-life-threatening.

Investigators were on the scene Thursday night and police say they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

It is unclear if the stabbing occurred inside a residence or outside on the street.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.