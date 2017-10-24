

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man rescued from a collapsed home in Hamilton has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The Hamilton Fire Department confirmed a “major house collapse” had occurred on Gibson Avenue, near Birch Avenue and Barton Street, shortly before 3 p.m.

Initially, they reported that one person was trapped in the wreckage.

Hamilton Police later confirmed that a man had been freed from the home by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries was not provided.

Images and videos from photojournalists at the scene show a decimated home surrounded by firetrucks.

The roof of the structure can be seen lying on the lot’s front lawn.

Shrapnel and pieces of furniture appear jutting out from the pile of debris, some of it scatted onto adjacent lawns.

Police said that gas has been shut off between Sherman and Birch avenues and Princess to Cannon streets.

In total, approximately 200 homes have been affected and those homeowners should expect the gas to be shut off for several hours, officials said.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and have much of the street blocked off.

More to come…

House Explosion Hamilton https://t.co/v9xj3Lze5Y — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 24, 2017