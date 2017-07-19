

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is receiving treatment in hospital after he was punched and stabbed during an altercation with two suspects in Little Italy late Tuesday night.

It happened near College and Manning streets at around 11:25 p.m.

Police say a dispute broke out between a group of males and the victim was punched by one suspect and stabbed by another.

The male was rushed to a trauma centre, where police say he is undergoing treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to investigators, the victim and suspects know one another.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

The Toronto Police Service's Criminal Investigations Bureau is handling the case.