

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after being pulled from Lake Ontario by police on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call in the area of Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis around 11:30 a.m. for reports of one person in the water showing signs of distress.

According to investigators, two people went for a swim but only one of them came out of the water.

Police said a woman, who appeared to be with the man at the time, jumped into the water to help rescue the man.

The female was able to get out of the water but police were forced to rescue the remaining man.

The man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was reportedly located in the water without any clothing.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in critical condition.

Speaking to CP23 at the scene, Toronto Police Det. David Wallace said the man was spotted struggling in the water by employees at a nearby sugar factory,

“The members from the sugar factory assisted the male out of the water,” he said. “And our marine unit was doing training in the area so they were here in about 7 minutes, which is extraordinary.”

Wallace said the woman was checked over by paramedics before being taken to 51 Division to provide police a statement about what happened.

“Our preliminary investigation is that alcohol might be a factor but we’re canvassing video in the area to confirm that,” Wallace added.

Police will canvass the area for security camera footage. Anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.