

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Ron Watson Park on Wednesday morning.

The area was closed off by police after a call came in around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue.

According to investigators, the man was found unconscious.

Police said he was suffering from an injury but it is not known where that injury came from.

An investigation into the circumstances is underway.