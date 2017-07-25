Man pleads guilty in disruption on Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12:04PM EDT
An Ontario man who tried to open the door of an Air Canada plane mid-flight and threatened flight attendants with hot coffee has pleaded guilty in the case.
Brandon Courneyea's plea in a U.S. court covers one count of interfering with a flight attendant, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$250,000.
His lawyer says Courneyea will be sentenced on Sept. 11.
Court documents say Courneyea admitted to taking cocaine before boarding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica to Toronto on May 15.
Once on board the flight, documents say Courneyea began behaving erratically, stating he wanted to take the plane down and trying to open the cabin door.
Documents say he also swung pots of hot coffee at members of the flight crew before staff and passengers forcibly bound him to his seat with zip ties to prevent further disturbance.
