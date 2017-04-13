

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A man accused of killing his wife who was nine months pregnant is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Durham Regional Police were called to a residence on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads in Pickering at around 9:45 p.m. on April 7.

Arianna Goberdhan, 27, was found dead at the scene. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Goberdhan was found with obvious signs of trauma that police say came from a “domestic disturbance.”

A warrant was issued for her husband, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig.

The suspect was arrested in Markham the next day.

At the time of his arrest, Baig was charged with second-degree murder. However, the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder at his court appearance in Oshawa Thursday.

Const. George Tudos said there was discussion among investigators regarding charges in connection with the death of the unborn child, but additional charges have not been laid.

He said the investigation is still ongoing.

Baig is scheduled to appear in court next via video link on April 28.