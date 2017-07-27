Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Major Mackenzie in Vaughan
Police are investigating a crash on Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan that sent one person to hospital with critical injuries.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 9:18AM EDT
A man has died after a car collided with a truck in Vaughan early Thursday morning.
It happened on Major Mackenzie Drive east of Hwy. 27 shortly after 6 a.m.
Police say they are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Police did not release the man's age or identity.
Major Mackenzie Drive is closed between Hwy. 27 and Islington Avenue to allow for an investigation by the Major Collision Bureau.
Police say that the roadway is likely to be closed for some time.
