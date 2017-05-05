Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie, Ont.
A Niagara Regional Police Service vehicle is pictured. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 10:45AM EDT
FORT ERIE, Ont. -- A 23-year-old man has died after a car accident in Fort Erie, Ont.
Niagara regional police say the crash took place shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
They say the man, who was driving a pickup truck, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and landed upside down in a ditch.
The man was the only one in the truck at the time.
Police have not disclosed the cause of the accident but say it remains under investigation.