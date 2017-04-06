

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a transport truck in Brampton on Thursday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. a pedestrian in his 50s was hit by a truck at Bramalea Road and Drew Road, police say.

Const. Michael Bishop, a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police told CP24 the man was trapped under the vehicle when crews arrived.

They were able to pull the man out, but he later died on scene.

The intersection of Bramalea Road at Drew Road is closed for an ongoing investigation.