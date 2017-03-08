

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the city’s west end.

Officers located a victim in the area of Dundas and Bloor streets after shots rang out at around 9:10 p.m.

However police said the call originated from an address near Perth Avenue and Sterling Road, a short distance away.

One person was rushed to hospital via emergency run following the shooting, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim – a man believed to be in his 20s – was shot in the torso and sustained serious injuries.