Man injured in downtown hotel shooting
Police respond to a shooting on Gerrard Street, near Yonge Street on February 20, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 10:39PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 10:42PM EST
A man has sustained serious injuries in a shooting at a downtown hotel.
It happened at the Chelsea Hotel on Gerrard Street near Yonge Street at around 10 p.m. It’s not clear where exactly the man was when he was shot.
Police and paramedics are on-scene.
Few other details were immediately available.
