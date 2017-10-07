Man in serious condition following collision on Don Valley Parkway
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 11:30AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the Don Valley Parkway.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue at around 9:55 a.m.
All southbound lanes were initially blocked at Eglinton Avenue, though the highway fully reopened at around 11 a.m.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s, according to paramedics.