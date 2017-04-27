

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene on Hurontario Street, between Dundas and King streets, and discovered the victim.

Police later released suspect information. The suspect is described as a black man who is five-feet tall and has a medium build. He was at least seen armed with a gun, and wearing a basketball cap and black hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released more information on the condition of the victim.

Investigators have closed Hurontario Street between King and Dundas streets.

More to come.