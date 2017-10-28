

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition following an early-morning shooting in Etobicoke.

The shooting occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on Ardwick Boulevard, which is the vicinity of Finch and Islington avenues.

Paramedics say the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made.

Police are currently on scene.