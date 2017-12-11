

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 30’s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place in the city’s west end.

The incident took place in the area of Weston and Rogers road at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the male patient before he was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedics.

Police described a suspect wanted in connection with this case as an approximately five-foot-ten black man in his 20’s who was wearing a black jacket at the time.