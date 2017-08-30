

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A suspect is in custody after an attempted abduction of a young child in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a mother was with her child in a department store in the Eglinton and Warden avenues area when they were approached by a man.

The man allegedly tried to abduct the child, who is under the age of five, but the mother was able to stop him, police said.

The suspect was later seen pacing back and forth in the parking lot, according to Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested a suspect, he said.

The child was not injured, police said.