

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A man is in life-threatening condition after he fell from the top of an escalator onto a floor inside Ryerson University’s athletics centre in downtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Mattamy Centre on Carlton Street, in what was formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens, sometime after 9 p.m.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the man’s fall are not yet known.