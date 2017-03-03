Featured
Man in critical condition after coming into contact with subway train at Bloor-Yonge
TTC officials tend to a man who came into contact with a subway train at Bloor-Yonge on March 3.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 11:18PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 11:32PM EST
A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he came into contact with a southbound TTC subway train while standing on the platform at Bloor-Yonge Station on Saturday night.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to the Line 1 station at 9:48 p.m. for a report of a man injured by a moving train.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police and TTC officials interviewed witnesses and checking surveillance camera footage.
Police said there was no indication that the incident was suspicious in nature.
Full subway service resumed on Lines 1 and 2 sometime after 11 p.m.
