

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he came into contact with a southbound TTC subway train while standing on the platform at Bloor-Yonge Station on Saturday night.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the Line 1 station at 9:48 p.m. for a report of a man injured by a moving train.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police and TTC officials interviewed witnesses and checking surveillance camera footage.

Police said there was no indication that the incident was suspicious in nature.

Full subway service resumed on Lines 1 and 2 sometime after 11 p.m.