Man in critical condition after collision in West Don Lands
Police are investigating a three-car collision that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 6:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 7, 2017 11:52AM EDT
One person is in hospital with critical injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood this morning.
It happened in the area of King and River streets shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a fourth victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the crash and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.
It is not clear what caused the collision.
