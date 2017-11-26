

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after he was pulled from the basement of a burning house in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a semi-detached home at 1259 King Street West at 2:36 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a basement.

Firefighters pulled a man from the basement.

Paramedics said CPR was performed and the victim was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The fire was put out shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire marshal has been called to investigate the blaze.

“We are hoping for good news from St. Joseph’s,” Pegg said of the severely injured man.

Homes on either side of the blaze were evacuated and King Street West was closed in both directions between Dufferin Street and Cowan Avenue.