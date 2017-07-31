Man found with life-threatening gunshot wound outside Lawrence Heights strip mall
Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Lawrence Heights strip mall on Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 5:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 31, 2017 5:18AM EDT
A man found on the ground in the parking lot of a Lawrence Heights strip mall Monday morning suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, Toronto police confirm.
According to investigators, a passerby located a man in his 20s lying on the ground in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Via Bagnota, near Dufferin Street, early Monday morning.
It was later discovered that the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound.
Paramedics say the man was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.