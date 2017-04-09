

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Police are working to determine why a man was found lying unconscious in the middle of the road in the city’s Weston neighbourhood late Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Weston Road and Little Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

A man was found lying unconscious in the middle of Weston Road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are unsure of how he was injured, suggesting he may have been struck by a vehicle or hurt in a physical fight.

Weston Road was closed between Elsmere Avenue and King Street to allow for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200.