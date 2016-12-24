

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they located a man with obvious trauma to his chest area around 2:30 p.m. in the hallway on the fifth floor of a building near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

The victim was later taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The investigation is ongoing.