Man found in life-threatening condition in Toronto building after report of stabbing
Toronto police were at the scene of a stabbing investigation after a victim was discovered in a hallway of a building at Sherbourne and Dundas streets on Dec. 24, 2016. (CP24/Courtney Heels)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 2:51PM EST
A man was taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
Police say they located a man with obvious trauma to his chest area around 2:30 p.m. in the hallway on the fifth floor of a building near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
The victim was later taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
The investigation is ongoing.
