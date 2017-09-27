

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead inside a suspected drug lab in an apartment building in North Toronto on Tuesday night.

Toronto Fire Services, Toronto paramedics, and police were called to the second floor of a building on Broadway Avenue, located near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, dead inside a unit in the building.

Police say they believe the apartment was being used as a drug lab.

A dog was found inside a bedroom in the unit and police confirm that the animal was in good health when they were turned over to Toronto Animal Services.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Police have not released the man’s cause of death or said what types of drugs were found in the unit.

Forensic teams were on scene this morning as well as the coroner and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives unit.

Investigators say there is no concern for public safety.