

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Greektown area in February.

Tyrone Tomlinson was fatally shot on Langford Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue, on Feb. 5. He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. His family spoke to CTV News Toronto after he died, saying it was tearing them apart.

The family pleaded for those responsible to turn themselves in.

At the time, investigators canvassed the area and searched for suspects.

Police said a 21-year-old suspect identified as Sabriya Dantas-Ismail was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday. Dantas-Ismail was charged with obstruction of justice and of a peace officer.

The next day, officers arrested 26-year-old Omar Davis. Davis was charged with second-degree murder.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday.