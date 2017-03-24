

The Canadian Press





RIDGETOWN, Ont. -- A southwestern Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly relieving himself on a police cruiser.

Chatham-Kent police say an officer was sitting in his fully marked cruiser in Ridgetown, Ont., early Friday morning when a man came out of a nearby bar.

It's alleged the man walked over to the cruiser, looked at the officer and proceeded to urinate on the police vehicle.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

He's also charged with causing a nuisance in a public place under a Chatham-Kent bylaw.

Police say the man was housed at the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters until he sobered up.