Man facing charges for allegedly relieving himself on cop cruiser near Chatham
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:49PM EDT
RIDGETOWN, Ont. -- A southwestern Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly relieving himself on a police cruiser.
Chatham-Kent police say an officer was sitting in his fully marked cruiser in Ridgetown, Ont., early Friday morning when a man came out of a nearby bar.
It's alleged the man walked over to the cruiser, looked at the officer and proceeded to urinate on the police vehicle.
The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.
He's also charged with causing a nuisance in a public place under a Chatham-Kent bylaw.
Police say the man was housed at the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters until he sobered up.
