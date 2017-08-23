Man facing arson charges after string of small fires set near Ryerson
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 5:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 6:53AM EDT
One suspect is in custody in connection with a string of small fires near Ryerson University on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it appears the first fire was set in Trinity Square near the Eaton Centre shortly before 5 a.m.
Over the course of about an hour, a series of small fires were then set on Dalhousie Street, O'Keefe Lane, and Gerrard Street.
Police say with the assistance of security video, a suspect was apprehended on Pembroke Street.
A staff sergeant with 52 Division said no injuries were reported following the fires.
The suspect is facing arson charges following the incidents, police confirm.