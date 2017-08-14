

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing nine charges after a number of women were sexually assaulted in the Danforth Village neighbourhood over the weekend.

The women were walking in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area before 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to police, when they were approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

Personal items were also stolen from some women, investigators said. A passerby tried to intervene and was assaulted in the process, police said.

Toronto police said Monday that a suspect has been arrested.

O’Bryan Kibeti, 19, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, assault, two counts of robbery, theft under $500, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.