Man facing 9 charges in connection with sex assault, robbery in Danforth Village
Police released this photo of O'Bryan Kibeti, 19, in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the Danforth Village area. (Police handout)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 3:23PM EDT
A Toronto man is facing nine charges after a number of women were sexually assaulted in the Danforth Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
The women were walking in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area before 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to police, when they were approached by a man and sexually assaulted.
Personal items were also stolen from some women, investigators said. A passerby tried to intervene and was assaulted in the process, police said.
Toronto police said Monday that a suspect has been arrested.
O’Bryan Kibeti, 19, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, assault, two counts of robbery, theft under $500, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.