

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have laid 68 charges against a man who they say broke into dozens of vehicles parked in underground garages in Scarborough earlier this week.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, police received numerous calls from residents at buildings in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue areas.

Many of the victims reported smashed windows and missing items, including sunglasses, identification cards and other valuables.

Police believe the suspect broken into several vehicles at 4000 Lawrence Avenue East between Sunday night and Monday morning, and then dozens more at 4010 Lawrence Avenue East between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tenants of 4010 Lawrence Avenue East told CTV News Toronto that building management failed to warn them about the robberies at the building next door.

Some residents said that the rash of robberies speak to a large issue surrounding security measures at the building.

“Nobody said anything to us. There was no security, nothing,” one resident, who did not provide her name, said. “There are no security cameras, the door doesn’t work properly… Anybody can come in and out as they choose.”

One man said his son’s passport and social insurance card were swiped from his car.

A suspect identified as Bruce Doyle, of no fixed address, has been charged with 32 counts of mischief to property under $5,000, 32 counts of theft under $5,000, and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police allegedly yielded a “large quantity” of stolen property after making the arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they had items stolen from their vehicle to call Det. Const. Ciro Salines at 416-808-4306 or ciro.salines@torontopolice.on.ca

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.