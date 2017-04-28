Man faces child pornography charges after North York investigation
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 4:20PM EDT
A 30-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation in North York.
Police say they uncovered material showing the sexual abuse of a child which was made available to others.
The Toronto police’s Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue area on Thursday and later made an arrest.
Police identified a suspect as Toronto resident Sergio Vargas Illanes. He was charged with two counts of possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-8500.
