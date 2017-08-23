

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old man has been charged after a 43-year-old woman told police she was followed and sexually assaulted on two separate occasions in North York.

Police say the alleged incidents took place in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West between July 24 and Monday.

It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted while being followed in the area.

Alaa Farrag, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment on Monday.

Farrag was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.