Man faces charges after woman sexually assaulted in North York
Toronto police have made an arrested in connection with a sexual assault that took place in North York. (Toronto police)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 3:08PM EDT
A 57-year-old man has been charged after a 43-year-old woman told police she was followed and sexually assaulted on two separate occasions in North York.
Police say the alleged incidents took place in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West between July 24 and Monday.
It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted while being followed in the area.
Alaa Farrag, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment on Monday.
Farrag was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.