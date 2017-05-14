

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is facing dozens of charges in connection with a string of fires at a Scarborough apartment complex over the past several months.

According to police, a total of 88 fire trucks and 291 fire personnel have been called to 10 Glen Everest Road, in the area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, over the past few months due to fires inside the building.

On several occasions, police say they believe the same man lit various items on fire and dropped them into the stairwells of the building.

The frequency of the fires, according to investigators, has increased over the past six months.

Police also allege that on more than one occasion, the suspect lit objects on fire and dropped them down the building’s garbage chute.

On May 13 at around 2 a.m., investigators say 35-year-old Richard Joseph was arrested in connection with the incidents.

He is facing 17 counts of arson, 17 counts of mischief, 16 counts of breaching probation and one count of common nuisance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).