Man escapes from custody at Mount Sinai Hospital
Andrew Smith, 36, is shown in this handout photo. Smith is wanted for escaping lawful custody at Mount Sinai Hospital. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Police say that a 36-year-old man who had been awaiting a bail hearing on weapons charges escaped from custody at a downtown hospital on Wednesday morning.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Smith, was at Mount Sinai Hospital at around 7 a.m. when he disappeared. According to Const. Jen Sidhu, Smith was taken to the hospital by police this morning after he complained about a medical issue. Sidhu says that Smith then fled the building after receiving some sort of treatment. He was last seen leaving through the exit onto University Avenue.
“There were a number of people at the hospital. There were patients, nurses, doctors and officers on scene, along with security,” Sidhu told CP24. “He was able to evade everybody and flee through the University (Avenue) doors.”
Sidhu said that there have not been any sightings of Smith since he escaped from custody early this morning. She said that officers are, however, canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance camera footage.
The incident comes about six weeks after another man escaped from custody at Toronto General Hospital.
In that incident, the suspect reportedly broke free of a pair of leg irons and hailed a cab.
Smith is described as about five-feet-eleven, 130 lbs. with brown receding hair and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, brown pants and dark-coloured shoes.
Police say that Smith is charged with weapons dangerous, threatening death, failure to attend court and failure to comply with a recognizance. He had been in custody since his arrest on March 7.
Police are urging members of the public not to approach Smith and instead call 9-1-1 immediately should they see him.
“He has a history with police so we are concerned and if he is located do not approach this man,” Sidhu said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).
