

Rachael D'Amore , CTV News Toronto





A man found suffering from stab wounds in Scarborough over the weekend has died in hospital, police confirmed Thursday.

In the early hours of Sunday, officers were called to an area near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the incident but there was no word on possible charges.

The investigation has been taken over homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.